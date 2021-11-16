Jacob from Coronation Street will return to the cobbles due to ‘unfinished business.’

Jacob Hay of Coronation Street is ready to return to the Cobbles following a six-month hiatus.

On Twitter, the actor who plays the wicked gang member, Jack James Ryan, confirmed his return to Weatherfield.

Jacob wreaked havoc earlier this year by enlisting Simon Barlow in his drug-trafficking gang.

As they both worked together, the two became friends, or so Simon thought, but things quickly took a terrible turn.

Jacob and Simon threatened to teach a young youngster a lesson by putting him in the back of a car in one incident.

Jacob also made Simon’s mother, Leanne Battersby, unhappy by occupying her flat and abusing her, thereby rendering her powerless in her own house.

After drug lord Harvey, played by Will Mellor, discovered he had been ripping him off, his farewell moments aired in March.

Harvey ordered Jacob to be beaten up, so he was sent to the hospital.

“JACOB HAY IS BACK!!!” tweeted Jack James Ryan today. I can’t express how happy it makes me to be back on those cobblestones.

“Jacob had so much unfinished business, and I’m looking forward to tying up some of the loose ends.” I can’t wait to hear what you people have to say!!” Jane Danson, who played Leanne, answered with a cry-laughing emoji, “Super chuffed to see this guy back on the cobbles- I hope he continues to wind Leanne up.”