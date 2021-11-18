Jacob Blake wants the media attention to die down as the Rittenhouse jury deliberates.

Jacob Blake, a Black man from Kenosha who was shot seven times by a police officer in the summer of 2020, hopes the media attention surrounding him will fade away, but he may have to wait while the nation awaits the jury’s verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s highly politicized trial.

“I’ve very much turned off the television so my children don’t have to see my face on the screen.” Blake told TMZ on Wednesday, “I’m glad it kind of died down, but now it’s picked back up because of what’s going on with Kyle.” “I’m not the type of person that wants everyone to know what I’m up to.” Blake was thrown into the national limelight last summer after the father of six was shot seven times by a white police officer and critically injured.

The shooting, which was captured on camera and widely shared, occurred after nationwide rallies for racial justice erupted in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, and drew its own slew of demonstrators to Kenosha.

According to his defense team, Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, claims he traveled from Antoich, Illinois, to Kenosha during the turmoil and racial justice marches to protect local businesses from fire and looting.

The boy is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz with his AR-15 weapon on August 25, 2020. In connection with the shootings, Rittenhouse faces five criminal charges, including deliberate homicide.

He claims he acted in self-defense and has pled not guilty to all allegations.

The Rittenhouse trial is in its 14th day, and jury deliberations are in their third day.

This week, both Black Lives Matter demonstrators and Rittenhouse supporters gathered on the courthouse steps, waiting for the jury’s ruling.

Blake didn’t say what he hopes the verdict would be on Wednesday, but he did say that if Rittenhouse wasn’t white, there would be no question about his guilt.

“I still believe he would be gone if he were a different ethnicity or people group.” “Oh, he’s a hero,’ this, that, and the third,” Blake explained. “They’d do it.” This is a condensed version of the information.