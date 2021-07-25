Jackie Mason, a comedian and actor from the Borscht Belt, has died at the age of 93.

Comedian Jackie Mason has died at the age of 93, according to a close friend of the performer.

Mason died in a hospital in Manhattan, New York City, according to his lawyer and friend Raoul Felder. Mason was a Rabbi before his controversial comedy earned him a household celebrity.

Felder reportedly told The Hollywood Reporter that the comedian had been having breathing problems before dying away peacefully in his sleep.

After becoming a full-time comic in 1959, Mason became known for his Borscht Belt style and issue-oriented humour.

While his shows were frequently contentious, his approach was indisputably Jewish, which helped him establish himself as a cultural touchstone for famous acts such as Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld who would follow.

Throughout his long career, he performed many one-man shows, including The World According to Me!, a Broadway blockbuster in the late 1980s that sold out for over a year at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

After converting the musical into Jackie Mason on Broadway, he received a special Tony Award, as well as an Emmy and a Grammy nomination for his efforts.

Mel Brooks’ 1981 film History of the World: Part I and the 1988 flop Caddyshack II both featured him.

He appeared on The Dean Martin Show dozens of times on television.

Mason went on to have his own ABC sitcom, Chicken Soup, in 1989. He starred as a Jewish pyjama salesman who fell in love with an Irish Catholic social worker.

Between 1991 and 2016, he also performed the voice of Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky on eight episodes of The Simpsons.

On Saturday (24 July), fans and celebrities took to social media to pay their respects to the celebrity.

“One of the best,” comedian Gilbert Gottfried remarked on Twitter. Jackie Mason, rest in peace.”

“. @TheSimpsons I feel like Krusty,” Al Jean, a writer for The Simpsons, wrote. Jackie Mason will be sorely missed.”

“Love and prayers for our friend Jackie,” TV presenter Sean Hannity wrote. Irreverent, iconoclastic, witty, astute, and a true patriot of the United States of America. Many people will miss him.

“Jackie, may the force be with you. “My heartfelt condolences to him and his wonderful family.”

Mason was born in the year. “The summary has come to an end.”