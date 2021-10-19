Jack Grealish donates £5,000 to the family of a lady killed in a tunnel accident.

Jack Grealish, a Manchester City and England footballer, has paid respect to the 22-year-old woman who died in the tunnel accident.

Paige Rice, from the West Midlands, was killed when her car collided with a taxi at the Queensway Tunnel in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 17).

Grealish, a former Aston Villa midfielder, posted a photo of her family on Instagram today, writing “RIP Paige” underneath it and adding a sobbing face and a broken heart emoji.

After overhearing a conversation in a restaurant, a terrified woman intervenes.

Grealish, 26, did not know Paige, but it is believed that he approached one of her friends and offered to help fundraising.

Paige’s close friend set up a GoFundMe campaign “to support her great family at this painful time,” and it is now approaching £30,000.

According to Birmingham Live, Grealish personally donated £5,000 to the charity.

Paige’s mother, Clare, stated yesterday that she was “broken” by the murder of her “beautiful kid” and that Paige had a “heart of gold.”

The Instagram influencer was visiting her boyfriend in Liverpool when she was involved in the crash.

Merseyside Police were dispatched to the Birkenhead Tunnel at 12.30 a.m. on October 17 following allegations of an Audi S3 colliding with a taxi.

Two other individuals were hurt in the collision, and authorities told The Washington Newsday that “the driver of the Audi is still in a very critical state, and the cab driver is in a serious but non-life threatening condition.”

Hundreds of readers on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page and in the comments area of the website paid respect to the young woman.

Paige’s friend Charlie Millard organized the GoFundMe, which stated: “We’ve set up a Go Fund Me page for our lovely Paige.

“Anyone who has had the privilege of knowing her can appreciate how awful this is.

“She was a truly remarkable woman with a pure heart and an abundance of love to give.

“She had a great impression on everyone she encountered and a bright grin.”

