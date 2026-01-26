Jack Fincham Opens Up About Addiction Struggles, Plans Return to Rehab

Jack Fincham, the 2018 winner of ITV’s “Love Island,” has shared that he believes his addiction issues would have surfaced regardless of his rise to fame. Speaking candidly on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain,” the reality star revealed that despite his brief stint in rehab previously, he is returning for a more focused two-month program after relapsing.

Fame Didn’t Cause His Struggles

Fincham, 34, admitted that his first attempt at rehabilitation was unsuccessful because he didn’t acknowledge the severity of his addiction. “I didn’t really think I had a problem,” he said. “I was adamant I’m going home, I don’t need this, I’m fine.” He explained that his issues have been a part of his personality for years, long before his “Love Island” fame. However, he clarified that his addiction was not a result of his reality TV success, saying, “It just gave me more means to be able to do more of whatever it was I was doing.”

Despite the toll his addictions have taken on his life, Fincham is looking ahead with a renewed sense of gratitude. “This time round, two months away, miles up north, 600 acres of land, how grateful I am to be even sat here talking about it?” he shared, indicating his hope that the new rehab stay will bring lasting change.

Facing Criticism but Embracing the Platform

In a revealing conversation, Fincham also addressed the criticism he faces from online trolls who question why he is given a public platform. “You get your online trolls that say why are we even giving this guy a platform? But, unfortunately for them, I have got a platform, and if I can help one person, then I’ve done my job,” he said, underscoring his determination to use his experiences for positive change.

Fincham’s legal issues have also been a part of his turbulent journey. Last year, he avoided jail time after appealing a six-week sentence for dangerous dog offences. He had previously been handed a suspended sentence for driving offences, including drug-driving. Fincham’s personal life has also been marked by his high-profile relationship with Dani Dyer, which ended in 2019, a year after they won “Love Island.” Dyer has since married footballer Jarrod Bowen.