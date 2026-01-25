Jack Butler Reflects on Betrayal After Being Banished from ‘The Traitors’

Jack Butler, a finalist on the hit BBC competition series “The Traitors,” has opened up about the intense emotions he felt after being banished from the game. The personal trainer, 29, made it to the final stage of the game but was eliminated by fellow contestants Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby, who ultimately shared the £95,750 prize.

Raw Emotion and Producer Intervention

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Butler revealed his immediate reaction to being betrayed in the final moments of the show. “The first ten minutes after it happened, I was absolutely steaming,” he said. “I was so angry, and I got pulled into a room with the producers and I was calmed down a little bit.” Despite the initial anger, Butler acknowledged that it was a fleeting feeling. “Then I was just looking forward to going home and seeing my partner and my family. It’s like 10 minutes of anger, and then you’re like hang on, it’s not actually life or death.”

Butler, who had formed a strong bond with Libby throughout the competition, explained how he had trusted him, believing Libby to be a fellow ‘Faithful.’ “We really clicked and we get on so well,” he shared. “I just thought he’s got to be a Faithful because he’s terrified just like me. He doesn’t want to be murdered.” The betrayal by Libby, whom he considered a friend, was a significant shock for Butler.

Proposal Amidst the Betrayal

Though Butler didn’t win the game, he still had a personal victory to celebrate. He had planned to use any prize money to propose to his girlfriend, and despite the setback on “The Traitors,” he popped the question during a holiday to Santorini. “I didn’t win the show, but I still asked her to marry me,” he said.

Meanwhile, the two Traitors who triumphed in the final—Libby and Duffy—made history as the first pair to win the competition together. The duo had been selected by host Claudia Winkleman from the start, and they remained faithful to each other until the end. In the final showdown, they split the prize money, each taking home £47,875.

Duffy expressed her joy, stating, “It is the best feeling in the world. I really thought it was such a big achievement to be the first female Traitor to make it to the final, then win.” Libby, reflecting on his unlikely success, said, “I can’t believe I’ve just won The Traitors. I’m just a wee boy from the Isle of Lewis. This kind of stuff doesn’t really happen to me.”