jabbed twice From July 26, British citizens will be able to travel to Europe without being subjected to quarantine.

According to sources, British citizens who have received both Covid-19 vaccines would be able to travel to Europe without a visa starting July 26.

According to the New York Times, the government plans to lift the limits on the doubly vaccinated in time for the first week of the summer vacation.

People who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine will not be required to quarantine when returning to the UK from countries on the amber list, according to the plans.

According to the Mirror Online, the law would initially apply only to UK residents who have access to the NHS, but the goal is to expand it to all EU people.

The government is also attempting to persuade other European countries to relax the Covid restrictions on British tourists.

“The primary priority for us now is Europe,” a government source told the Times.

“All European diplomats have been directed to lobby,” says one source.

The ideas face logistical challenges, such as when people’s Covid certificates will be verified, however Vision Box, the company that administers the UK’s e-passport gates, has apparently stated that it has the technology to scan the certificates.

According to reports, UK officials are working on an agreement that would allow EU countries to recognize the NHS app in exchange for approving the European digital green card.

Through testing, the app would also display the holder’s Covid status. It would allow them to enter countries like Spain that allow quarantine-free travel with a negative PCR test.

The appointment of Sajid Javid as health secretary is said to have accelerated the process of achieving quarantine-free travel.

“The intention is that it would be in place by the first week of the summer holidays,” a minister told The Times.

Because the Americans do not have a digitalized system in place, the likelihood of travel between the UK and the US opening up this summer is less likely.