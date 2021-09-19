J6 Rally, according to Eric Swalwell, is similar to a 9/11 vigil for the hijackers.

As he lashed out at Republicans on social media, Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) compared the “Justice for J6” demonstration to a “9/11 vigil for the hijackers.”

On Saturday, as attendees planned to gather outside the United States Capitol in Washington to support rioters facing charges related to the January 6 attack at the same spot, the Democrat gave his thoughts on the event on Twitter.

Members of Congress are expected to attend the event, according to organizer Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign aide.

Ultimately, no members of Congress spoke at the event, but three Republican House candidates – Joe Kent of Washington, Mike Collins of Georgia, and Jeff Zink of Arizona – did, according to Spectrum News.

During the rally, people expressed their displeasure, with one yelling, “Where is [Republican House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy?” McConnell, the [Republican Senate Minority Leader], is nowhere to be found. The Washington Times reported, “They’re all useless.”

Rep. Swalwell took to social media to express his feelings about the demonstration, blaming Republicans for attending.

“Radical Republicans, supported by @GOPLeader McCarthy, are honoring cop killings and terrorists at the US Capitol,” he said.

“McCarthy understands this since many of the cops who were hurt on January 6 have yet to return to work. It’s the equivalent of a 9/11 vigil…for the hijackers. Kevin, you did an excellent job.”

The tweet has been liked over 24,200 times and retweeted over 7,780 times since it was posted.

McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, earlier told Politico that “I don’t think anyone” from his party would attend the protest.

18 September 2021 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell)

His remarks came after the Capitol Police informed him and several other House leaders about Saturday’s event.

According to the Capitol Police, between 400 and 450 people attended the J6 rally on Saturday.

Cara Castronuova, who co-hosted Saturday’s march, blamed the low turnout on the media and lawmakers, claiming that potential attendees were scared away by the event’s potential for violence.

