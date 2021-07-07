Izzi Warner, the star of Gogglebox, has changed her career path after passing a test with flying colors.

Izzi Warner, the star of Gogglebox, was ecstatic when she revealed her career move.

Since joining the hit Channel 4 show with her sister Ellie in 2015, the mother-of-two has been a regular.

But, in between episodes of Gogglebox, Izzi works a regular job and is about to embark on a new adventure in a different industry.

Izzi announced today that she has completed her certificate in mortgage advising and practice exam with honors, making her an official mortgage advisor.

She took to Instagram stories to share the news with her fans, and she was clearly pleased with herself.

“I’ve only gone and done it!” Izzi wrote beside a boomerang of her certificate. CEMAPS has been completed. “Assistant mortgage pending.”

Izzi is said to have worked as a nail technician before giving birth to her youngest child, Bessie, who is 17 months old.

She identifies herself as a “aspiring home goddess” and “part-time couch potato” in her Instagram bio.

With her spouse Grant, the TV personality has a five-year-old son named Bobby.

Ellie, her younger sister, works as a hairdresser in Leeds and is well-known on the show for her wacky hair colors.