Izzi Warner of Gogglebox flaunts her weight loss in a stunning photo.

Izzi Warner of Gogglebox looked great in a glamorous Instagram photo showing off her weight-loss progress.

The actress looked stunning in a silky black dress with fishnet tights, showcasing her slender body.

She completed the ensemble with a sleek leather biker jacket and a matching black crossbody Gucci bag, while holding her drink and smiling at the camera.

The 29-year-hair old’s has also just been lightened, and she now has blonder locks.

“Not playing out on a school night again,” the Leeds mother-of-two laughed as she traded the sofa for a night out this week.

Some of Izzi’s 326,000 followers gushed in the comments section about how beautiful she looked.

With a fire emoji and a love-heart eyed face, Shannon commented on Instagram, “Oooooh you are looking fantastic girl.”

“You look great, Izzi,” Lauren replied.

Sheila stated, ” “It’s stunning! What’s the key to your weight-loss success? X” “Wow, you look terrific, you can clearly see the weight loss,” Avril commented. Izzi is a fan favorite on Channel 4’s sofa-based reviewer show, and she is known for her uncensored comments on the current TV shows she and her sister, Ellie, are viewing.

The actress, who has a five-year-old son Bobby and a one-year-old daughter Bessie Rose, has been losing weight over the past year.

The actress revealed her slimmer body six months after giving birth to Bessie in February and hasn’t looked back since.