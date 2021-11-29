Izzi Warner of Gogglebox dazzles in a gorgeous photo, but viewers see a flaw.

Izzi Warner of Gogglebox delighted her Instagram fans by posting a gorgeous photo.

With Ellie Warner, the fan favorite consistently entertains audiences with her amusing commentary on the week’s best TV.

For last week’s episode, the sisters welcomed us back into their Leeds home to share their thoughts on shows like I’m A Celebrity, Tiger King 2, and An Audience with Adele.

After another great episode, the reality TV personality celebrated with a night out with friends over the weekend.

Followers, on the other hand, were quick to notice that Izzi had spilled some of her drink on her bag.

“You spilt your drink on your thousand-pound bag,” InstagramGaz stated.

Kimmy continued, ” “Izzi is a girl who likes to be How could you possibly have spilled your drink on Louis?” Izzi, mortified, reacted with laughing emojis: “Don’t do it. Pornstars are also quite sticky.” Others praised Izzi’s amazing appearance in the comments.

“You look lovely x,” Elisha commented.

“You look wonderful,” Lucy said.

“You look beautiful, Izzi,” Jade replied.

Camille said, ” “You appear to be in a good mood these days. Gogglebox is one of my favorite shows.” “You look fantastic,” Joanna exclaimed.