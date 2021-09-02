Ivermectin overdose patients are clogging Oklahoma emergency rooms, according to a doctor.

People taking the horse de-wormer medicine ivermectin to treat COVID-19 are clogging up emergency rooms in rural Oklahoma, according to a doctor.

Dr. Jason McElyea, a frontline family physician who works in emergency rooms in eastern and southern Oklahoma, told local news station KFOR-TV, “There’s a reason you have to have a doctor to acquire a prescription for this medicine because it may be deadly.”

Multiple health agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have issued harsh cautions against using human ivermectin for anything other than its approved purposes due to the rise in human ivermectin use.

McElyea said he’s seen a lot of patients in the ER recently because of ivermectin side effects. He further said that ambulances are overburdened as a result of people being ill as a result of the drug.

“The ERs are so overburdened that gunshot victims were having difficulty getting to places where they could receive final evaluation and treatment.”

“All of their ambulances are stopped at the hospital waiting for a bed to open so they can take the patient in, but they don’t have any,” McElyea explained. “If there isn’t an ambulance available to take the call, there won’t be an ambulance available to respond to the call.”

Patients who believe the misleading claims that ivermectin is useful for treating COVID aren’t terrified of the medicine, according to McElyea, because many have used it on animals before.

“Growing up in a small town, rural region, we were all exposed to ivermectin by accident at some point. As a result, it’s a well-known concept. When trying to inoculate cattle, they’re less fearful because of those inadvertent sticks,” he explained.

In recent weeks, animal feed stores across the United States and Canada have reported a significant spike in ivermectin sales, which many ascribe to humans taking the medicine to combat COVID.

In a recent statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that “ivermectin dispensing by retail pharmacists has grown, as has use of veterinary formulations accessible over the counter but not intended for human use.”

The CDC statement stated, “FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.” “The COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has also determined that there are. This is a condensed version of the information.