Ivermectin is approved as a COVID treatment by an Ohio judge, despite FDA warnings.

Last week, an Ohio lady received a court order mandating that her husband be treated with his “prescribed Ivermectin,” an anti-parasite medicine often used to treat animals, at a Cincinnati-area hospital where he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Despite several warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard ordered West Chester Hospital to treat Jeffrey Smith, 51, with ivermectin.

Smith will be given 30 milligrams of ivermectin daily for three weeks, according to the order, which was filed on Aug. 23.

Smith has apparently been receiving COVID-19 treatment since July 9 and has been in the ICU since July 15. On August 1, he was sedated, intubated, and placed on a ventilator.

Julie Smith, Smith’s wife and guardian, sought out Dr. Fred Wagshul, an Ohio physician who had prescribed ivermectin.

According to the Ohio Capital Journal, Wagshul is “one of the preeminent authorities on using Ivermectin in treating COVID-19.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Fox News stars Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity have all praised ivermectin, which has attracted a lot of attention.

Despite the fact that the medicine is not licensed as a treatment and is considered hazardous by the FDA, some people believe it can be used to successfully treat COVID-19.

“You are not a horse,” the FDA tweeted on Tuesday. You aren’t a cow at all. Seriously, you guys. Put a stop to it.”

Wagshul feels ivermectin’s use in COVID-19 is “irrefutable,” and he’s chastising the CDC and FDA for preventing it from being used to protect the FDA’s emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We would have screamed, ‘Genocide!’ if we were a country looking at another country tolerating such [COVID-19] killings on a regular basis,” he stated in an interview.

Wagshul is a founding physician of the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, a nonprofit organization, and he has no interest in the commercial side of ivermectin, according to the lawsuit.