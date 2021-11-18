‘I’ve Never Murdered Anyone,’ a man accused of murdering 18 elderly women told detectives.

Chemirmir is charged with capital murder in the killing of Lu Thi Harris, who was 81 years old at the time of her death. If convicted, he risks a life sentence without the possibility of parole. The death penalty was not sought by prosecutors.

According to The Associated Press, prosecutors displayed a taped interview of Chemirmir telling a police detective that a man whose name he didn’t know sold him jewelry less than an hour before his detention. The jewelry belonged to a woman Chemirmir is accused of murdering, according to a relative.

“What you’re saying me just doesn’t make any sense,” Dallas Detective Brian Tabor told Chemirmir in the interview.

During the interview with Tabor, who is now retired, Chemirmir repeatedly denied killing Harris or coming to her home.

Chemirmir was arrested in March 2018 when 91-year-old Mary Annis Bartel was attacked in her apartment at an independent living complex for seniors in Plano.

Police followed him down to his adjacent residence, where he was discovered with cash and jewels. Documents found in a large red jewelry box that Chemirmir allegedly threw away led them to a Dallas residence, where Harris was discovered dead in her bedroom with lipstick smeared on her pillow.

Chemirmir informed Tabor that he previously worked as a security guard and an at-home caregiver and made money by buying and selling jewelry.

Chemirmir stated that he generally purchases jewelry on the internet. Chemirmir, on the other hand, claimed that the jewelry he bought from the anonymous man was retrieved in person.

Chemirmir said, “He came to my apartment 20 minutes before I was arrested.”

Chemirmir claimed that he took what he needed from the jewelry box and then threw the box away because he no longer needed it.

Chemirmir said, “He didn’t tell me,” when Tabor inquired about the man’s name.

Richard Rinehart, Harris’ son-in-law, testified Tuesday that the discarded jewelry box, as well as numerous items of jewelry discovered during Chemirmir’s arrest, belonged to his mother-in-law.

Chemirmir “struggled for the details of who he met, how much he paid for the jewelry box,” Tabor stated in court on Wednesday.

Jurors were also shown surveillance footage from a Walmart, which showed Harris and Chemirmir in the store. This is a condensed version of the information.