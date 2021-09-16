I’ve lost interest in watching cooking shows on television.

I blogged about my pet pet peeves and dislikes the other week, and I ended up discussing about people’s eating habits.

So, this week, I’d want to discuss food and eating habits.

First and foremost, am I the only person in this country who is sick of watching culinary shows on television?

Sorry, but I find cheap television to be uninteresting, and we are completely overwhelmed with it.

Or am I mistaken?

I only watch when one of my friends is preparing a meal. I keep an eye out for them since I know how excellent they are.

Nisha Katona, Ellis Barry, and Paul Askew are the people I’m referring to.

I can’t stand watching other people eat on television.

There are some truly disgusting eaters that chat with their mouths open.

The tonsils and every crumb of food in their mouth are then visible.

Some performers, in particular one, but I won’t name him, are the worst offenders.

If it’s part of the character he plays, I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.

The only show I can’t criticize is Blue Bloods, a TV police drama.

Tom Selleck stars in this film about a respectable American Catholic family of officers.

Each episode concludes with a family lunch, which they all enjoy.

I become irritated because I had a poor experience with someone who has awful eating habits.

In Barbados, I was staying with the late Bob Monkhouse and his wife Jackie.

Every night was an adventure when you stayed with them.

I was very ecstatic on this particular evening.

On a lovely estate, there was a meal for 16 people.

I had to pinch myself when I saw the guest list. I was the only one there who had never heard of anyone!

Two unoccupied seats were just across from me; evidently, these two visitors were constantly late.

They eventually arrived, and he was a well-known theatrical agent, a household name at the time, but unfortunately no longer with us. By the way, his wife was lovely.

