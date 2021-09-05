Ivanka Trump slammed on Twitter, claiming that her shoe company owes Trump Tower $1.4 million in rent.

Ivanka Trump has been under fire in recent days after it was revealed that Marc Fisher Footwear, her previous shoe brand’s manufacturer, owes rent at Trump Tower in New York City. Ivanka Trump’s name became a trending topic on Twitter on Sunday.

The shoe company operated on the 21st and 22nd floors of the building, according to a complaint filed by the Trump Organization, and ceased paying rent in November 2020. Marc Fisher Footwear owed a total of $1.4 million in back rent. The lawsuit against the Trump Organization was settled in April.

Before she shut down her namesake label in July 2018, Trump’s footwear licensing partner was Marc Fisher.

The news that residents at Trump Tower were not paying their rent over the weekend caused outrage on Twitter, with individuals mocking Trump for her lack of economic acumen. Users on Twitter also took advantage of the chance to criticize her for other decisions she made while working for her father, former President Donald Trump.

One comment stated, “Ivanka Trump is as much of a business failure as her father.”

One commenter acknowledged that they only wanted to hear about Ivanka Trump if she was in trouble with the law. “Right now, the only reason Ivanka Trump should be trending is because she and the rest of her grifter family have been indicted,” the post said.

Marc Fisher Footwear and the Trump Organization settled in April on undisclosed terms after the Trump Organization sued them. The company’s offices at Trump Tower have reportedly been vacated since then.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have reportedly distanced themselves from Donald Trump, who has not mentioned them in recent speeches, as the Trump family has been linked to many inquiries and calls for criminal investigations.

Ivanka Trump, 39, is a mother of three children.

After a difficult eight years as an executive for the Trump Organization, she is thought to prefer a simpler life.