Ivan Toney has passed his first audition for the ‘dream’ Liverpool transfer.

The Reds’ transfer chatter this summer was dominated by speculation about whether they needed to sign a new center-forward.

Few teams in the Premier League can match Jurgen Klopp’s attacking capabilities. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino are among the finest forwards in Europe, with qualities that would see them start for most teams throughout the continent.

Regardless, there is still a vacancy in the attacking line in the form of a classic centre-forward profile. For many Reds, the same has been a source of anxiety.

The same anger erupted after the end of the transfer window when it was announced that no such player would be brought to Anfield, at least for the time being.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has surpassed the £30 million threshold, making him the top paid footballer in the world.

Given Liverpool’s fantastic unblemished start to the season and their impressive attacking displays, talk has died down over the first few weeks of the season.

However, if they have a bad run of form, it’s possible that the complaints will resurface.

Given the strength of this Liverpool team, it’s difficult to find affordable forwards who can help the Reds raise their goal total over the course of the season.

Ivan Toney is one name that has been mentioned in the aftermath of Liverpool’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

In his last four Premier League outings, the Bees striker has contributed four goals (two goals, two assists), including an assist for his flick in Brentford’s well-worked opener against Liverpool at the weekend.

Toney has built a formidable reputation over the past three seasons, despite an underwhelming early professional career in which he was loaned out to five different clubs by Newcastle United over a three-year period.

Brentford made a bid for him last summer after he joined Peterborough United in 2018 and scored 40 goals in just 76 games.

His influence in London was unprecedented, with 32 goals scored throughout the course of the season. “The summary has come to an end.”