ITV’s The Chase is under fire from fans who have noticed a ‘unnecessary’ practice.

On today’s episode of the renowned ITV gameshow, Bradley Walsh welcomed four new contestants.

In order to win a cash prize, Ranjeev, Netrice, Linda, and Ian competed against Paul Sinha, a former British Quiz Champion.

The Sinnerman was in commanding form, and after an excellent cash-builder, he quickly caught Ranjeev in Seat 1.

Because of Paul’s outstanding performance, Netrice was obliged to accept the lower offer of £1,000 before making it to the Final Chase.

The Sinnerman then knocked Linda out, before Ian put in a strong performance to bring an extra £6,000 into the pot for the final round.

During The Final Chase, the pair only climbed 12 steps, and spectators expected The Sinnerman to have an easy time catching them.

Paul, on the other hand, considered a number of questions before finally catching the team with 24 seconds left.

Viewers on Twitter said the pauses were intentional attempts to heighten tension.

“Paul going purposefully slow to build the tension,” one user said.

“The chasers always run so slow when they only have approximately 12 questions to answer,” Alfie observed.

“Producer: Paul, take your time,” Alan tweeted.

Zoraiz made the following comment: “The chaser adds unnecessary anticipation here. He’d be able to walk this in 30 seconds.” “Why can’t #thechase chasers just rinse them and not do this pondering?” Liam wondered. “Paul took his time!” exclaimed another observer.