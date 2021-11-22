ITV’s I’m a Celebrity has been chastised for treating Snoochie Shy in a ‘unfair’ manner.

I’m a famous person… On tonight’s broadcast, Get Me Out of Here received backlash for their “unfair” treatment of Snoochie Shy.

On Monday’s show, the BBC Radio 1 Xtra DJ faced Danny Miller in the Dreaded Diner challenge.

The eating experiment proved to be one of the most chaotic in history, as they were each given five servings.

The celebs were in tears as they had to consume cow’s teats, sheep’s hooves, and pig’s brain during tonight’s trial.

Both celebrities put up strong performances, completing all five rounds to force a tie break.

Whoever could drink a Van Hell milkshake the fastest won the competition.

Danny won the lunch for the celebrity in The Clink because he ate the blended fermented tofu in the shortest amount of time.

Snoochie was in tears after the trials because she felt horrible about not winning.

“I was dreading coming back and telling them, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t get you lunch today,'” she explained. I just kept apologizing, and everyone said, ‘You don’t have to apologize,’ but I’m genuinely embarrassed.” Snoochie’s admirers, on the other hand, flocked to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the fact that she had to return empty-handed after completing all five rounds.

“Bit cruel to let Snoochie go back with nothing when she gained all her stars,” Nicola tweeted.

“Both Danny and Snoochie received 5 stars, therefore they should both get dinners!!!” Matthew exclaimed. “I’m not sure why the tiebreaker was required.” “NAH, SNOOCHIE WAS ROBBED,” Lily said. “That seemed really unfair, given Snoochie had to do two extra dishes,” Shannon added. “Snoochie did all that and more to get….,” Hannah tweeted. Nothing, to be honest, it’s a little harsh.” “What?” Lauren exclaimed. Snoochie should’ve been the winner!! She managed to keep everything under control!!”