ITV’s I’m A Celebrity administrators have imposed a suspension after a trial sparked outrage.

I’m A Celebrity has returned to Gwrych Castle in Wales, despite travel restrictions to Australia.

So far in this year’s series, Richard Madeley and Snoochie Shy are among the celebrities who have participated in gruesome trials.

When the show was set in the Australian outback in previous years, contestants had to consume live insects.

I’m A Celebrity’s (I’m A Celebrity) Richard Madeley was sent to hospital after being ill in camp. However, I’m A Celebrity was criticized for animal cruelty a few years ago after TOWIE star Ferne McCann ate a live water spider in 2015.

Later, in 2019, the candidates were prohibited from consuming live insects during the bushtucker trials, according to Birmingham Live.

The infamous eating trial is a fan favorite on I’m A Celeb, but following a public outcry, management decided to make eating live insects illegal.

Wildlife specialists and animal rights advocates, including BBC presenter Chris Packman, came out against the trial, calling it “cruel” and “abusive” because of the live animals’ treatment.

The eating challenge was taken on by Roman Kemp and Adele Roberts in the 2019 series for the first time without the usage of real insects.

“I’m A Celebrity producers have had a look at the trials and determined that no live creatures will be eaten in the trials this year,” a source told BBC Newsbeat.

“They’ve been preparing this for a while, and last year beach worms were the only live species consumed, but this time they’ve decided to go all-in and make the move permanent.”