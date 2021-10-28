ITV This Morning viewers were taken aback as Holly Willoughby debuted a daring new appearance.

On This Morning’s Halloween special, Holly Willoughby debuted a bold new style.

Every year, the This Morning crew broadcasts a special holiday edition of the show.

This year, however, they went with a Cluedo-themed program, with Holly playing Miss Scarlett.

Ofcom has lodged a complaint against Good Morning Britain following a contentious interview.

Every This Morning presenter has to dress up as a character from the mystery board game in order to host their own murder mystery on the show.

Holly wore a red dress passed down from her mother, a Helen Moore fur stole, and Gina Shoes red glitter court heels.

She completed the look with a diamond necklace and drop earrings.

Holly’s make-up artist went all out with a strong red lipstick, smokey brown eyeshadow, and hair extensions curled in a Hollywood-wave style.

Her glamorous outfit was appreciated by fans, with one writing: “This is a fantastic look! I’m really looking forward to seeing the Halloween episode today.” “Too beautiful to be Halloween-related,” Kate said. Shiarra said, ” “Take a look at you!!! So hunky.” “In a positive manner, absolutely wow!” Jassie exclaimed. “You look lovely,” Lyndsey said. Louise also wrote: “Holly, you’re looking great. I had a feeling you’d be Miss Scarlet!”