ITV This Morning has been chastised for a ‘irresponsible’ piece dubbed ‘animal brutality.’

This Morning was slammed by enraged viewers after a piece on today’s show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hosted the Friday episode of ITV’s flagship daytime show.

The hosts were hosting their final broadcast of the year, and viewers were incensed by an interview they did with dog groomer Gabriel Feitosa.

The 29-year-old from San Diego became viral on TikTok for his unusual methods, as he was shown holding his bichon frise, who he had changed into the Grinch with red and green dyes in time for the holidays.

Gabriel assured Holly and Phil that his methods were safe for dogs when they questioned him about them.

“Everything is vegan, non-toxic, and developed for animals,” he stated. Cosmetics for the grooming sector have come a long way.

“Even some of my ingredients have been approved for use in food.” I eat the dye in a video on my TikTok to show folks that it’s okay.” Fans on Twitter, however, were not convinced and slammed the piece as “animal brutality” on the social networking platform.

“This is ANIMAL CRUELTY,” @Caz2021xx said. It’s neither amusing nor endearing. “What a sad dog.” “This should not get aired, horrible, animal abuse,” @ruth clark commented. “What they’ve done to that dog is animal cruelty,” Sara said. He should not be allowed to speak on the radio. It’s not right, no matter how you attempt to dress it up. It’s a b****y disaster.” “Being famous for animal brutality,” Sienna wrote. “Way to go.” “I hope an animal charity takes that dog away from its owner,” Natalie remarked. Cruelty to animals, plain and simple.”