ITV The reasons why I’m A Celebrity contestants have left the show.

Get Me Out of Here, I’m a Celebrity! This weekend, a new king or queen of the castle will be crowned, bringing the story to a close.

After paralympian Kadeena Cox was voted off earlier in the week, radio DJ Snoochie Shy became the third candidate to exit the I’m a Celeb castle on Tuesday night.

On Sunday, December 5, choreographer Arlene Phillips was the first to be voted out of the castle, and she claimed it was much difficult than she thought.

Michelle Keegan was unrecognizable in a 2010 Jeremy Kyle appearance.

After only two days, the 78-year-old had already begun to rethink her future in the castle and had threatened to leave the show with Naughty Boy.

Both stars admitted that they weren’t sure if they wanted to return to the Main Camp after their time in The Clink, with the music producer slamming the other celebs in the main camp.

After winning 52 stars for the camp over seven trials on the show, Naughty Boy finally left the castle on Wednesday.

Richard Madeley, on the other hand, was the first to leave the castle after leaving I’m A Celebrity due to a’medical emergency.’

The GMB host became ill throughout the night and was brought to the hospital as a precaution, but he lost his spot on the show as a result.

According to the Daily Post, these are all the I’m A Celeb participants that have ever quit the show, ahead of the show’s conclusion.

Despite being a strong contender for the prize, the Eastenders actress found the environment traumatic and missed her children. After nine days on the show, she decided to leave.

When viewers didn’t vote him off, the Sex Pistols singer made news by calling them “f*****g c***s.” He left because he believed he would win the competition and didn’t want to ‘turn into Des O’Connor.’

Malcolm McLaren, the manager of the Sex Pistols, is the only individual who has withdrawn from the one show before even entering the jungle.

After a dinner dispute with Janet Street-Porter, in which she criticized his decorum, the former East 17 singer walked out (flatulence).

All Saints’ singer was the second talent to leave Series 4. “The summary has come to an end.”