ITV The audience of The Chase demand that participants return the money to the ‘outstanding’ player.

Today’s winning contestants, according to viewers of The Chase, should give their money to a player who ‘carried the team.’

Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan was to be taken out by David, George, Sarah, and Ivy.

David, the first contestant, did exceedingly well and contributed £8,000 to the prize pool.

George performed admirably as well, securing £7,000 for the team.

Sarah did not fare well in the cash builder, earning £2,000, but she did well in the head to head, bringing the team’s total to £17,000.

After a challenging second round, Ivy was unable to advance to the final.

George, a university student, wowed the crowd by dominating the final.

With the help of the 21-year-old, the team was able to complete 19 steps.

Jenny was unable to defeat them, thus they each received £5,666,66.

Fans, on the other hand, believed George deserved the overwhelming bulk of the money, with one even suggesting that the other players give him the most of it.

“Sarah should give George her check,” Che tweeted.

“George was head and shoulders above the other two,” Janice wrote.

“George should take 16 of that 17k,” Paul tweeted.

“I believe George might have done better on his own,” Simo remarked.

“George carried that team,” said another.

“George is incredible,” Nicky added.

“I’m glad George won; he deserved it,” Janet added.