ITV Past Kings and Queens on I’m A Celebrity and where they are today

I’m a famous person…

Since 2002, we’ve been watching Get Me Out of Here.

Celebrity candidates live together for a few weeks in severe conditions, with no conveniences or communication with the outside world, on the ITV show.

The celebrities must perform challenges in order to earn food for camp; else, they will have to rely on basic rations to survive.

With a new season starting this year, we’ll soon have another King or Queen to add to the list of winners.

But, in the recent two decades, which celebrities have had the title?

2020 – Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna, an author and presenter, has been a fan favorite since she first appeared on the show.

She was the first celebrity to be crowned in a Welsh castle rather than an Australian jungle, defeating Radio DJ Jordan North and presenter Vernon Kay as runner-ups.

Jacqueline Jossa – 2019Before the series moved to Wales, Jacqueline was the last ever candidate to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

It was the first series in which the bushtucker trials were not conducted with live insects.

She defeated Andrew Whyment, an actor, and Roman Kemp, a radio DJ, who were also in the final three.

2018 Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknap, a football hero, is the oldest contestant to win the title.

He enchanted both spectators and campmates with stories from his 50-year marriage to his wife, Sandra.

Second place went to Emily Atack, and third place went to John Barrowman.

Georgia Toffolo was born in the year 2017.

In the 17th season of the show, reality TV sensation “Toff” was proclaimed queen of the jungle.

The Made in Chelsea star forged an odd friendship with Prime Minister Stanley Johnson’s father during her time at the camp.

In a special Stand Up To Cancer Celebrity Hunted episode, she teamed up with him once more.

In the show’s final, Toff defeated two men, with actor Jamie Lomas finishing in second and broadcaster Iain Lee coming in third.

Scarlett Moffatt (Scarlett Moffatt, Scarlett Moffatt, Scarlet

When she appeared on the 16th season of Gogglebox, she exchanged the sofa for the camp.

Rather than returning to. “The summary has come to an end.”