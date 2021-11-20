ITV I’m a famous person. Snoochie Shy’s real name, famous ‘husband,’ and worst anxieties are all revealed.

This season of I’m A Celebrity, Snoochie Shy is scheduled to invade the Welsh castle.

In the latest season of the popular ITV show, the BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ is one of ten competitors vying to be proclaimed King or Queen of the Castle.

The 29-year-old is following in the footsteps of Jordan North, a fellow DJ who finished second in last year’s competition.

She admitted that she is anxious about her appearance on the show because it will be the first time a blemish on her cheek is shown to the world.

“I’m a little nervous about it,” Snoochie said. People outside of my family are unaware that I have a birthmark on the right side of my cheek, therefore this will be the first time I reveal it.

“It has been a source of insecurity for me in the past, but I am also looking forward to confronting it.”

Snoochie has built a solid name in the radio industry since she debuted her late-night show, which airs Monday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

She appeared in the song video Man Don’t Dance by parody rapper Big Shaq, which was released in 2018.

Snoochie marries the musician in the video, and the two have since been referred to as husband and wife, despite the fact that they are not married in real life.

Cheyenne David is the DJ’s true name outside of show business, but she is better known to fans by her stage name.

Snoochie revealed that her imminent debut on the show had her family in fits of laughter because she is “such a scaredy cat.”

“My mother continues giggling because she knows I’m such a scaredy cat!” she explained. Bugs and I aren’t pals; I’m afraid of heights and claustrophobic.

"However, one of the aspects of this program that I am most looking forward to is the Trials!" They're all insane." On broadcast, Snoochie has a cheery personality, yet she is excited to meet 1Xtra listeners.