ITV has confirmed the start date and hour for I’m A Celebrity 2021.

This Sunday, November 21, I’m A Celebrity… will return to our screens.

The season will premiere at 9 p.m. on ITV, with filming taking place once again in Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales.

This year’s Castle adventures begin with a special episode that airs from 9 p.m. to 10.40 p.m.

Due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions hampering production in the Australian jungle, this year’s celebrity candidates are thought to have arrived at the Welsh castle, where the show is being taped for a second year.

The participants have yet to be formally identified.