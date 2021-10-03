ITV has confirmed that John Barrowman has been fired as a judge on Dancing On Ice.

ITV has confirmed that John Barrowman will no longer be a part of Dancing On Ice.

Since 2019, the actor has served as a judge on the celebrity skating competition.

He was a participant on the show in 2006 and was the fourth person to be eliminated.

Barrowman will continue to appear in special episodes of the ITV show All Star Musicals in the future.

“We thank John Barrowman for two fantastic years on the Dancing On Ice panel and are delighted to be working with him again as host of the upcoming All Star Musicals specials,” an ITV spokesperson stated.

Barrowman admits to exposing himself to coworkers earlier this year.

On the sets of the BBC programmes Doctor Who and Torchwood, the actor admitted to engaging in “tomfoolery.”