ITV has confirmed that Good Morning Britain will have a major scheduling shift this Christmas.

ITV has acknowledged a major shift in the schedule for Good Morning Britain, which is generally broadcast on weekdays.

The show will air on a weekend for the first time, as it will be shown on Christmas Day this year, which falls on a Saturday, making the schedule move unprecedented in ITV history.

Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard, and Kate Garraway will present the pre-recorded Christmas special, with special guests Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard, and Kate Garraway.

Martin and Shirlie Kemp, who run a Christmas grotto in their shed, will join the hosts.

While the couple and their children enjoy Christmas, this year they will also be commemorating the five-year anniversary of the death of their cherished buddy, George Michael.

Fred Siriex, who will be on screen with his new red hair and discuss his participation in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, will be the next guest.

Laura and Jason Kenny, an Olympic couple, will also be on the show, talking about their Christmas plans while wearing matching Christmas sweaters.

They aren’t the only Olympic guests on the show; Max Whitlock of East London, Britain’s most successful gymnast of all time, and Dame Sarah Storey of Cheshire, Britain’s most successful paralympian, are also on the show.

The Wanted, a recently reformed boyband, will deliver exclusive acapella performances throughout the night.

There will be an exclusive performance by Grammy-winning Nora Jones, who will sing ‘White Christmas’ in New York, in addition to performances from The Wanted.

And it wouldn’t be Christmas Day on GMB without a special prize and a continuation of the show’s 1 Million Minutes promotion.

The Dame Barbara Windsor Award will be presented on Christmas Day to a woman who has dedicated her life to caring for dementia and Alzheimer’s patients at a Manchester care facility.

Gladys Nkohla, a nurse with almost 50 years of experience, worked through the pandemic, covering extra night shifts despite being vulnerable.