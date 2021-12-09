ITV has announced a huge alteration for the Christmas episodes of Coronation Street.

The producers of Coronation Street have revealed that the show will depart from soap tradition this Christmas.

On our favorite soaps, “dark and gothic” storylines frequently come to a close around the holiday season.

Emmerdale will continue to investigate who Meena Jutla’s next victim would be, while Adam Barlow’s assailant remained at large as he awoke from a coma in last year’s Corrie special.

The long-running soap’s festive edition in 2021, on the other hand, would focus on “heartwarming and happy” themes.

“It’s rather pleasant actually,” Iain MacLeod remarked of Christmas on the cobbles. Obviously, some soaps have a reputation of going incredibly huge, dark, and gothic at Christmas, and we’ve dabbled with that, but I think it’s fair to say that this year is more comparable to a conventional Coronation Street Christmas.

“It’s really humorous at times, quite ridiculous at other times, and it’s really heartwarming and joyful.”

When limits on social-distancing requirements for performers were removed, the program returned to a “community centered” style of the cobbles as it was recorded, the Corrie head stated the show returned to a “community focused” style of the cobbles.

“There’s a really strong community vibe this year,” he said, “and we were fortunate to film it at a time when there was a window of opportunity to do some stuff where the actors didn’t have to be two metres apart all the time.”

“So it has more of the Coronation Street community on the cobbles kind feeling than some of the prior Christmases have had; particularly last Christmas we were shooting it under the strictest of limitations, so we couldn’t really do that.”

“But this year, it’s a lot more merry, and it’s a lot more community-focused, and it’s a lot more family-focused.”

The Christmas episode, according to the show’s producer, would have one of the “silliest fights” he’s ever seen on any show, as well as the weird remark “smell my Marigold.”

“It was really a lovely event,” he added. “It was just incredibly touching and tears of joy rather than despair.” So I’m hoping that the audience enjoys it as much as I did.” The producer reflected on the past year of filming the soap. “The summary has come to an end.”