ITV Gino’s Italian Family Adventure: Who is Jessica Stellina Morrison, Gino D’Acampo’s wife?

Gino D’Acampo is one of the most popular television personalities in the country.

The chef is known for his humorous antics on This Morning and funny innuendos on Family Fortunes, and his most recent series finds him and his family seeing the best of southern Italy and Sardinia.

Gino takes his wife and their three “British-born bambinos” on a tour to some of his native country’s hidden jewels in the show.

But who is the beautiful woman behind the well-known celebrity chef?

Gino met his wife Jessica Stellina Morrison when he was only 18 years old, and the two became adolescent sweethearts.

In 1995, they met in Marbella while working at Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant.

The pair dated for a brief time before parting up, but after a year apart, they reunited and moved to the United Kingdom.

Instagram

The couple married in 2002 and will be celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary in 2020.

Luciano, Rocco, and Mia are Gino and Jessica’s three children.

Gino described his wife as a “woman of leisure” in a 2010 interview, a few months after his experience on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, and claimed that the demands of his job can often cause disagreements at home.

Gino’s first love, Jessica, is half-Italian and half-English.

Gino explained to the Daily Star that giving each other their own space was the key to their 19-year marriage.

“We enable each other to have our own lives,” he explained, “which includes going on vacation with our pals.”

“My wife has dinner plans with male friends, while I have dinner plans with female or professional friends.”

“We’re in a great mood.”

“When I met my wife, I realized she was an extraordinarily generous, bright woman,” the media figure told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

“My friends’ girlfriends stopped them from doing things, but Jessica allowed me a lot of freedom from the start.”

“It won’t work if you try to put guys in cages. I’m pretty much free to do whatever I want.

“She doesn’t respond, ‘But you’ve been gone for the past week,’ if I answer, ‘I’m taking friends out.’

“It’s pointless to have a man around if he doesn’t want to be.”

The summary comes to a close.

“