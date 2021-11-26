ITV Emmerdale viewers try to figure out how Meena can get away with murdering Ben Tucker.

Fans of Emmerdale have figured out how Meena Jutla is going to get away with murdering Ben Tucker.

In Wednesday night’s dramatic episode, the long-running soap’s regular villain killed Ben.

During the survival challenge, the character represented by Simon Lennon discovered incriminating evidence that showed Meena attempting to drown Victoria Sugden.

Fearing that she might be discovered, Meena attacked Ben and killed him with a wooden oar.

The aftermath of Ben’s murder was examined in Friday’s episode, as Dawn discovered Ben’s body.

At the end of the episode, police began investigating the murder, but spectators believe Meena’s reign of terror would continue as they figure out how she will get away with it.

Fans believe Liv Flaherty purposefully ruined Ben’s prospects of gaining the job in Cornwall, and they believe she will be charged with the crime.

Isobel Steele’s struggle with alcoholism relapsed, and she was unable to recall the events of the previous night.

During his dispute with Meena, Ben stumbled on wine spilt by Liv, and viewers on Twitter believe authorities will suspect her of murder.

“You can bet Liv will be blamed for Ben’s death,” one person predicted.

“I can’t help but feel/think Liv will be sent down for this,” Wini said.

“I expect Liv to get the finger pointed at her,” said another viewer.

“Liv is going to assume SHE killed Ben since she was intoxicated and can’t remember what she did last night,” Kelly wrote on Facebook.

“Liv is definitely going down for Ben’s murder,” Tania stated.