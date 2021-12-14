ITV Emmerdale is under criticism after a Woolpack issue was discovered following Marlon’s gaffe.

Emmerdale was slammed tonight after viewers noticed a problem with the Woolpack.

The long-running soap’s latest episode continued to delve into the tumultuous ownership of the legendary tavern.

In the show’s first section, Marlon Dingle was overjoyed when Al agreed to offer diners a free glass of Champagne as part of his Christmas lunch promotion.

The character played by Mark Charnock, on the other hand, was shocked when guests arrived expecting a full bottle.

Marlon eventually told Chas about the promotion error, but she soon realized that Al had botched the promotion in order to keep them apart.

As a power play in his battle for ownership of the legendary tavern, an ecstatic Al handed out free Champagne to customers.

When Chas threw a bottle at the wall and began to lash out at Nicola, his strategy to rile her up worked.

Officer Swirling was also in the pub, and he expressed concern about Chas’ erratic behavior, leaving Al convinced that the Dingles had finally been defeated.

However, people who were following the broadcast on Twitter were distracted throughout the episode, pointing out how empty the bar was despite the tempting offer.

“Marlon may be giving away free booze, but the bar is still as dead as a doornail,” Ryan observed.

“The Wooly’s still empty, even though they’re giving it away!” Gavin observed.

@BrixhamUK added the following: “So much for a special lunch and a complimentary drink to promote the business. In the Woolpack, there were only four persons.”