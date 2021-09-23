ITV Bradley Walsh’s confession has enraged Chase supporters.

Bradley Walsh’s confession regarding Gavin and Stacey did not sit well with Chase fans.

Today, Malcolm, Michaela, Charlotte, and Thomas were all vying for a significant sum of money against Jenny Ryan.

Michael, the first contestant, got the squad off to a good start, earning £7000.

Michaela contributed an additional £1000, bringing the team’s total to £8000.

Charlotte, the communications manager, was hoping to add to the reward pool.

Charlotte was a big winner in the cash builder game, winning £8000.

She then went up against The Vixen.

Fans, on the other hand, were utterly taken aback by host Bradley Walsh’s revelation after one question.

Brad inquired as to which TV show was rated the finest sitcom by Radio Times readers.

Mrs Browns Boys was the correct answer, despite Jenny’s choice of Gavin and Stacey.

“Gavin and Stacey, it’s hardly a laugh out loud,” Brad added.

Jenny said, “Oh, it is.”

Bradley, on the other hand, shrugged his head and murmured, “Meh.”

His remark, however, did not go down well on Twitter.

“Mrs Browns Boys is deffo not a laugh out loud one compared to Gavin and Stacey wtf is Brad on about,” Jenn wrote on Twitter.

“You don’t laugh at Gavin and Stacey – Brad?” exclaimed another.

“Did he really just say Gavin & Stacey isn’t funny?” Charlotte wondered.

Daz added, “Laugh and Mrs Brown’s Boys…

two words that are rarely used in the same sentence.”