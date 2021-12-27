ITV Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson’s Christmas celebrations on This Morning had viewers raving.

Alison Hammond was regarded as “marriage potential” by Josie Gibson after she prepared the “greatest Christmas dinner ever.”

On the final live This Morning show of the year, the presenters shared the wonderful news that their families will be spending Christmas Day together.

Josie kept fans updated on the festivities via social media as she and her son Reggie partied with the Hammonds in style.

The Bristolian host praised Alison’s cooking while showing off a sneak peek of the lavish Christmas dinner.

The story was captioned by her as follows: “It was unlike any other Christmas meal I’d ever eaten. The best Christmas meal I’ve ever had.” Alison also wished her fans a “Merry Christmas” by sharing a video of the family dancing at the table.

Instagram

Josie’s child, Reggie, seemed to be affected by the big day, as she later tweeted a photo of him deep asleep.

“Auntie Alison has Christmased him right out,” she added.

Josie and Alison have previously discussed how they have a tight off-screen friendship.

“Josie and I are incredibly close,” Alison told OK! about their connection. During lockdown, we talked to each other every day.” “Alison truly got me through lockdown,” Josie agreed. Every night on the phone, she was there for me, and we resolved to become very spiritual together.

“I’m in love with her.” It’s like having a constant hug when you’re around Alison.” The pair’s deep bond was on display during their Christmas Day celebrations, and fans and followers were gushing.

“I love you ali and josie,” Alex added.

“Merry Christmas, lovelies,” Jill said.

“Aww, I adore that you and Josie are buddies, Merry Christmas,” Sharon said.

Shel wrote: “I’m so glad Josie is with you! xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx”