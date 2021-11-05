ITV After disclosing an odd job, the Chase competitor amuses viewers.

According to viewers, a contestant on tonight’s edition of ITV’s The Chase gave “too much information” when explaining her job.

Trish, a 56-year-old ecologist, said she spends her time helping to save the globe by working in peat bogs.

“I spend a lot of time on the bog,” she told broadcaster Bradley Walsh.

Fans are awestruck by Chase’s’star-studded’ lineupFans flocked to Twitter to express their delight at the comment.

“Spends a lot of time on the bog – I think you need to see a doctor Trish #thechase,” Victoria commented.

“‘I spend a lot of time on the bog,’ Ryan confessed. TMI Trish #TheChase.”

“She wants her own bog,” Sam explained.

Other users submitted GIFs of characters on the toilet from comedies like White Chicks and Bridesmaids.

In tonight’s episode of the show, Trish was the second to play and the second to go home.

Richard, who played first but missed out on the middle offer of £6,000, James, a 26-year-old film maker, and Gordon, a 48-year-old from Glasgow, joined her on the bench.

Trish was upbeat and took the larger offer of £36,000, but she was defeated by Chaser, Paul Sinha.

She returned home empty-handed and apologized to her teammates.

James was up next, and he went for the £4,000 midway offer.

However, he was defeated by The Chaser as well, leaving the final player Gordon to face The Chaser on his own.

As Bradley pretended to walk down some imagined stairs in amazement, Paul made a generous £100,000 as the greater offer.

Gordon was feeling bold as he accepted the greater offer in the hopes of purchasing a nice watch for his wife.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he remarked.

Gordon, unfortunately, was overconfident, and he, too, walked home empty-handed.

Trish was chosen to play in the lead-up to the final round versus The Chaser by the team.

As the squad competed for a £4,000 prize, she properly answered 13 questions.

Paul once again defeated the entire team in the final chase, catching them with 45 seconds remaining.

Everyone went home with nothing.