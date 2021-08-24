It’s worth noting that some Christmas meal favorites may be in short supply.

Some of our favorite holiday foods may be missing from store shelves this Christmas, according to an urgent warning.

Due to post-Brexit concerns, pigs in blankets and ham may be difficult to come by during the holiday season.

Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Meat Packers Association, blamed the government’s immigration rules for many companies’ hiring problems.

McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes due to supply chain concerns.

He told PA that BMPA members are short on workers on average by 12 percent to 13 percent, with one company missing roughly a fifth of its workforce.

“Some pig processors are having to reduce the number of pigs they process per week, which is starting to have an impact back on the farm,” he said.

“We’re cutting down and prioritizing lines and cutting out on things, so there won’t be as many Christmas favorites as we’ve seen in the past.”

According to him, normal demand for pigs in blankets (bacon-wrapped sausages) is around 40 million packs, but a labor shortage might reduce production by a third.

He also mentioned that gammon supplies would be affected.

McDonald’s is also experiencing supply challenges, with milkshakes and bottled beverages running out throughout its 1,250 locations in England, Scotland, and Wales.

According to a spokeswoman, the company is “working diligently to get these foods back on the menu.”

“Like most merchants, we are currently experiencing supply chain challenges that are affecting the availability of a small number of products,” he added.

“In restaurants across England, Scotland, and Wales, bottled beverages and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, and we appreciate our clients’ patience.”