‘It’s vital for them to know they’re not alone,’ says an Everton supporter who overcame his own concerns to aid others.

Many Evertonians who attend away games regularly may recognize Jay Deakin’s face.

Many people who know the 31-year-old or have spoken with him about his work on mental health would have noticed a common thread.

Or maybe not.

Jay makes a point of sitting at the end of the row when seeing Everton on the road.

“People have come up to me at the aways and said, ‘Well done with what you’re doing with TALKHUB,'” he says.

“Sometimes it’s someone I don’t know or recognize, and it may be overwhelming at times since I have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and contamination is one of the themes, so I can become concerned when people approach me or get too near, but I strive to conquer my concerns.”

“Being at the game is difficult since everyone is so close together; I try to get upstairs as soon as possible and always get the end seat on the row so I have some space.”

Football is at the heart of Jay’s life, but while many of us take our seats at Goodison Park or at any of Everton’s away games without thinking about it, it is far from simple for him.

Many others with his mental health concerns, according to the former amateur boxer, would be unable to cope with being in a stadium, but he overcomes his difficulties to ensure that he is there to support his beloved Blues, whether at home or away.

He’ll be at Molineux on Monday night. However, as he goes on to explain, seeing Everton is so vital to his mental health that he is willing to fight his mind in order to be able to support the club in person.

“It can be difficult to be at a match,” he continues.

“I try to stay away from crowds as much as possible.” I’m going to attempt to keep it to a minimum. Yet now that I’m in my seat, I’m at ease because I’m familiar to the surroundings, but I aim to get to the end. Some OCD sufferers would be unable to attend the match.” Jay is one of them. “The summary has come to an end.”