It's time to vote for your favorite memorable Liverpool scoreline.

Our writer Paul Gorst chose Liverpool's great triumph over Barcelona in 2019 as his standout scoreline, and we've compiled a top 10 list of LFC victories after polling fans.

Allow us to relive your memories of each match

With this win, Liverpool’s eight-year exile from the Premier League came to an end.

There are two goals from At Anfield, Kevin Lewis did the job, and he was only in the team because Ian St John was injured.

It was this outcome that cemented Liverpool’s return to the top of English football under Bill Shankly.

Under the famous Shankly, they were First Division champions in just two years.

In terms of thrilling Liverpool comebacks in the European Cup, this is a classic of the sort.

Bob Paisley’s Reds needed two more goals to avoid elimination as Dominique Bathenay’s twisting shot left Ray Clemence clawing at fresh air to cancel out Kevin Keegan’s early opening.

Just before the hour mark, Ray Kennedy assured that only one more was required before Paisley resorted to a 20-year-old named David Fairclough off the bench.

Within ten minutes of his appearance, the’super-sub’ had struck, sprinting clear of the French defense before finishing the job to put Liverpool on track for their first European Cup.

Liverpool would go to the Olympic Stadium two months after defeating St Etienne to be named European champions for the first time.

Allan Simonsen’s goal for the Germans cancelled out Terry McDermott’s opener, but goals from Tommy Smith and Phil Neal put the Reds on the road to European glory.

Emlyn Hughes and his band of heroes will be remembered for that fateful night in Rome.

Ray Kennedy took an apparently simple throw-in at Wembley with less than 10 minutes of normal time remaining in the 1981 European Cup final.

Alan Kennedy, his namesake, was the first to face it, chest to chest. “The summary has come to an end.”