It’s time to meet the 2021 participants on The Great British Bake Off.

When The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens this evening, a Metropolitan Police detective, a retired nurse, and an IT worker will be among the 12 new contenders contending for the title of star baker (Tuesday, September 21).

Judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith, as well as presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, will return to the show’s renowned tent for a new round of distinctive, technical, and show-stopping bakes.

Lucas made his first appearance on the show last year, and he shared a photo of the judges and hosts simulating the Beatles on the zebra crossing outside Abbey Road Studios in west London to mark the show’s upcoming return on Instagram.

Amanda, 56, who works for the Met in London and studied graphic design in college before working in advertising before becoming a detective, is among the latest group of amateur bakers.

Her Greek-Cypriot ancestors have left an indelible mark on her baking.

Crystelle, a client engagement manager from London, is quadrilingual and began baking seriously three years ago.

Her Kenyan-born Portuguese-Goan parents raised her in north-west London.

Freya, a vegan psychology student from North Yorkshire, is this year’s youngest baker in the tent.

Jurgen, a 56-year-old IT expert from Germany’s Black Forest, moved to the UK in 2003 with his wife and children and now lives on the Sussex coast.

Dorset-based Maggie, a 70-year-old retired nurse and midwife, believes that the thrill of delivering a baby is a fantastic warm-up for competing in Bake Off.

After getting tested for the virus and self-isolating, the cast and staff of the 11th season moved into Down Hall Hotel near Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, for the duration of filming.

At the age of 20, Peter Sawkins, an Edinburgh accounting and finance student, was crowned the show’s youngest ever winner.

In the show’s decade-long history, he was also the first winner from Scotland.

The show also had its biggest-ever finale on Channel 4, with a record-breaking average audience of 9.2 million people and a 39.7% audience share.

Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off premieres tonight at 8 p.m.