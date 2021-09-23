It’s time to dispel the myths about bisexuality.

Bisexual people confront a number of unique obstacles that their heterosexual or homosexual counterparts do not.

On Thursday, September 23, Bi Visibility Day is an occasion to increase the profile of bisexual individuals around the world and celebrate the accomplishments of the LGBT+ community’s B segment.

In 1999, the first Bi Visibility Day, also known as Celebrate Bisexuality Day, was organized to honor and celebrate bisexuality’s heritage and to promote the bisexual community.

Both David Bowie and Freddie Mercury, both of whom are no longer with us, identify as bisexual. Drew Barrymore, Lady Gaga, and Bella Thorne have all lately professed their interest to both genders.

Despite the fact that these celebrities grace us with their presence, there are still many misconceptions and myths concerning bi individuals.

Bisexual people’s identities are frequently obliterated by others who try to force them to “choose” one side of the gender binary.

When a bisexual person dates someone of the opposite gender, they are considered straight, whereas when dating someone of the same gender, they are considered gay.

Biphobia is also experienced by some bisexual males, who are told they are only ‘waiting’ to come out as gay, while bisexual women are told they are straight and just ‘going through a phase.’ This is frequently accompanied by accusations of promiscuity and fetishization, thus reducing bisexual persons to sexual objects.

But what does it mean to be bisexual?

Although the word “bi” means “two,” bisexuality has come to mean “attraction to more than one gender,” as opposed to “attraction to both genders” in the past. Persons who identify as agender or non-binary, people who believe their gender resides somewhere outside the dichotomy of man and woman, were excluded from the prior definition, which was severely limiting.

Bisexuality may not always imply a 50/50 attraction to men and women. Rather, it’s a completely different persona. A bisexual individual may be attracted to people of different genders in differing degrees.

To a big part of the population, the toxic discourse that bisexual individuals can’t “make up their minds” and are “just experimenting” is detrimental. “The summary has come to an end.”