It’s time to cast your vote for your favorite Everton scoreline.

The Washington Newsday is concerned about ‘The Matches that Matter’ to Everton supporters.

That’s why we’ve teamed up with LiveScore to identify the most significant, famous, and remarkable Everton results that will be remembered for a long time.

Everton’s amazing FA Cup final win against Manchester United in 1995 was our writer Phil Kirkbride’s highlight scoreline, and after polling fans, we’ve compiled a top 10 list of Everton results.

Allow us to relive your favorite Everton moments, match by match, before casting your vote for the ultimate Everton score.

These days, we honor centre-forwards who score 25 goals in a season. A striker supreme is someone who scores 30 league goals.

Well, with Everton victors on the final day of the 1927-28 season. Dixie Dean was attempting to break the English football record for most goals scored in a season.

Surprisingly, the previous high was 59. Dean had 57 points when he arrived to Goodison Park, and he would finish the game with all three of Everton’s goals.

He was 21 years old at the time and had 60 goals in 39 league games. Astonishing.

Before the greatest summer in English football history began, 100,000 people gathered at Wembley to watch Everton win the FA Cup final.

After falling behind 2-0 after 54 minutes, the Blues rallied to win 3-2 thanks to a Mike Trebilcock-inspired comeback.

Trebilcock equalized twice before Everton’s third goal was scored by Derek Temple.

Harry Catterick’s side scored three goals in 15 minutes to turn the FA Cup final on its head and secure the club’s third victory in the competition.

Clive Thomas is a name that has sparked indignation in a generation of Evertonians, as well as the following generation who will have been informed everything about him.

The most disputed refereeing judgment in Merseyside derby history occurred at Maine Road in 1977, when Bryan Hamilton headed in a Ronnie Goodlass cross to give Everton a 3-2 victory in the FA Cup semi-final.

However, Thomas noticed something that no one else did and ruled it out. Everton lost the replay 4-0 four days later against a Liverpool side that would go on to win the European Cup that season.

