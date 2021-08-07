It’s the end of an era as the ‘famous’ DJ leaves the Raz after 40 years.

The Raz, as the Blue Angel is affectionately called, is a Liverpool institution.

The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and Bob Dylan were among the celebrities that strolled through the doors during that decade, when it first opened as a jazz club in 1960.

The club then became a popular hangout for students, and in the 1980s, it changed its name to the Razzamataz before reverting to the Blue Angel.

Dave Smith, who has been the main DJ at the Raz for over 40 years, understands the place better than most.

From Don’t Stop Me Now to Sweet Caroline, Dave’s selection of crowd pleasers, or as he refers to them, “Raz classics,” has drawn crowds to the dancefloor week after week.

After the remaining coronavirus limitations were relaxed on July 24, the 68-year-old from Southport announced his retirement and played his final set at the club on July 24.

We spoke with Dave about his recollections of working at the Blue Angel over the years to commemorate his retirement.

“A fella named Gilbert Hadley took over [the Raz]in 1980, and I was working in the Cabin at the time,” Dave told The Washington Newsday.

“He was a regular at the Cabin and asked if I wanted to work there.” I agreed because he offered me more money.

“He decided we were going to target students – there was only Liverpool University at the time, and then John Moores and Liverpool Hope came up later.

“The old clients would stay up until midnight at Kirklands and then make their way down to us for the last few hours.”

According to Dave, the Blue Angel only occupied the middle of the building at the time, with a bookshop and a furniture warehouse on either side.

The Razzamataz’s name barely lasted about a year because Beatle City, a museum on Seel Street at the time, requested the club if they could rename themselves the Blue Angel in order to attract tourists.

Dave has witnessed all of these changes, as well as others.