‘It’s the best I’ve seen in years!’ – Everton supporters have said the same thing about the new Hummel home kit.

The introduction of a new home uniform signals the start of a new Premier League season like nothing else.

On Friday, it was the turn of Everton and hummel, who unveiled the new home kit that the Blues will wear during Rafa Benitez’s first season in command at Goodison Park.

The two-tone shirt and eye-catching “dazzle” design was inspired by Liverpool’s and its docks’ role in painting military ships with imaginative and vivid livery during World War I.

The new release’s shorts are white with yellow and royal blue trimming, and the shirt’s collar has yellow and white trim with hummel’s iconic chevrons emblazoned in white on the shoulders.

A replica of Everton Women’s shirt will be sold alongside the men’s version, marking a first for the club.

As is customary, the introduction of the new kit set tongues wagging as anticipation for the new campaign grows.

This is how fans responded to the unveiling of the new away shirt, which was announced on Twitter.