‘It’s So Scary,’ say Louisiana nurses dealing with sicker patients and Delta shortages.

Hospitals in Louisiana are reporting an increasing number of instances of COVID-19 and are trying to cope with a lack of staffing as the patients they serve appear to be sicker than at any other time throughout the pandemic.

Nurses in the intensive care unit at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson, a New Orleans suburb, are encountering severe instances of the sickness caused by the extremely contagious Delta variety.

Nurse Joan Blizzard told the Associated Press, “People are getting sick so quickly this time.” “They’ll talk to you, and within hours, we’ll have numerous people conducting emergency treatments at your bedside.” “It’s terrifying.”

People who survive may experience “years of impairment” as a result of underlying, long-term illnesses, she said.

Jerome Batiste, a 26-year-old man who appears to be in good health, is admitted to Ochsner with COVID-19. Batiste, who was unvaccinated at the time of his infection, now regrets not getting the vaccine.

Batiste, who had a port with many tubes for his meds poking out of his right forearm, told the Associated Press, “I just didn’t take it as seriously as most young people should.” “You can never be too safe when it comes to getting vaccinated.”

Batiste felt he had a strong immune system, but after becoming ill, he developed a persistent cough and was vomiting frequently. He suffered an unusual ailment after being admitted to the hospital, in which his body’s muscle tissue began to break down, necessitating a renal flush to prevent further illness.

With 40 medical sites around the state, Ochsner Health is the state’s largest health care provider. According to the Associated Press, Ochsner is treating over 40% of the state’s hospitalized coronavirus patients, or roughly 1,000 people.

Doctors take on many tasks to meet the responsibilities of nurses, janitors, and orderlies, according to neurologist Robin Davis. Non-urgent treatment and elective surgeries are postponed, and doctors take on multiple jobs to fulfill the responsibilities of nurses, janitors, and orderlies.

“Sunday was meant to be my day off with my kids,” Davis explained, “but we need help here, and I want to be able to tell those two small boys one day that I did the right thing at the right time.”

