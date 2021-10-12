‘It’s Real,’ Tucker Carlson said of Fox News’ anti-vaccine stance.

President Joe Biden’s statements about Fox News’ vaccine requirements for employees were termed “a falsehood” by Tucker Carlson.

On Monday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the controversial host alluded to President Biden’s remarks from last week.

Biden addressed vaccine mandates for businesses during a speech outside of Chicago on Thursday.

He stated, ” “People made the decision to get vaccinated. As a result, we’re seeing more businesses sign up. I recently visited with the CEOs of Disney, Microsoft, Walgreens, and other companies to learn about their needs.” “Fox News mandates immunizations for all of their staff,” President Biden later added. Carlson slammed President Biden’s remarks, saying: “What Joe Biden just said is utterly false in terms of facts. It is, without a doubt, a lie. We can say it with confidence because we work here.

“Every day, Fox News is alone among major media outlets in defending this country’s most fundamental civil liberties. The Bill of Rights, as we used to call it.” He went on to say: “That can’t be genuine, according to cynical authoritarians like Joe Biden and the ghouls that surround him, such as [White House domestic policy adviser] Susan Rice.

“They believe that the folks you see on Fox News are acting for money, status, ratings, or anything else. They are, however, incorrect. We are not acting in any way. It’s true.” According to a September report in The Guardian, while Fox News’ parent firm Fox Corporation has an estimated 90% of staff who are vaccinated, it does not require them to get poked.

Instead, Fox News requests that anyone who has not been vaccinated take a daily COVID test, which is more stringent than Biden’s requirement that businesses with more than 100 employees submit to weekly testing.

Fox News and the White House have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Carlson has been a vocal opponent of vaccine requirements, calling their deployment in the United States military a “takeover.”

Carlson slammed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s order that all active-duty military members be completely vaccinated in September, saying it was “particularly meant to segregate the obedient from the free.”

The daughter of an unvaccinated man who died of COVID recently blamed her father's death on what she called "misinformation" from a Fox News personality.