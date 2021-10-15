It’s possible that you have an old 50p coin worth 30 times its face value.

An old 50p coin could be valued up to £60 in your home, but it is one of the most difficult coins to find.

The Royal Mint issued the EC 50p in 1992 and 1993 to commemorate the completion of the Single Market and the United Kingdom’s leadership of the European Council. It’s much uncommon and more difficult to come by than the more well-known Kew Gardens design.

Only 109,000 of these rare 50p coins were produced, which is less than half of the mintage of the Kew Gardens coin, which has a mintage of roughly 210,000.

The design of the EC 50p depicts a bird’s-eye view of a conference table with 12 chairs surrounding it for each of the ministers, with the United Kingdom at the head of the table.

Aside from the limited mintage, there is another factor that contributes to the coin’s rarity.

The EC 50p was stamped on an older design of the 50p coin that was pulled out of circulation in 1997, according to The Mirror, so you won’t find one in your spare change.

Experts claim it’s not inconceivable that one will be hiding in a cupboard or at the bottom of your piggy bank in your home.

The EC 50p, according to coin hunters at Change Checker, may be worth up to £60 if found in your home.

Last month, a circulated form of the coin sold for £65, which was marginally higher than the usual price.

The Kew Gardens design is still considered the rarest 50p coin, with it consistently topping scarcity indices by renowned coin websites—despite the fact that it is still in circulation.

If you’re considering purchasing a coin on eBay, make sure you do your homework to ensure you’re not bidding on a fake.

Websites like Coin Hunter can help you learn more before you buy.

We reported earlier this week on a rare Christmas design 50p coin that sold for nearly £150.

The design includes a Santa figure and a chimney, as well as the phrase “Christmas” at the top. Following 24 bids, it was sold for £151.25.

