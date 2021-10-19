It’s possible that the’magical’ little girl will not live to see her tenth birthday.

A tiny girl whose grin “lights up the room” was given a 50/50 chance of making it to her tenth birthday.

Daisy Hatton’s parents, Scott and Mel, were told she had a hole in her heart after she was born at Whiston Hospital, and she was sent to Alder Hey.

She had successful heart surgery here when she was barely six months old in June 2019.

Daisy was brought to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London when she continued to have trouble breathing due to pressure in her right side of her heart.

Daisy’s parents said their “lives were changed forever” in April 2020 when they received a video call from the hospital informing them that Daisy had pulmonary hypertension, a serious health disease.

“When we went down to Great Ormond Street hospital that’s when they said she’s got a mild case of it and there’s a 50% chance she’ll make it to 10 years old and a 50% chance she won’t,” Scott, 29, from Runcorn, told The Washington Newsday.

When Scott and Mel, 34, learned of Daisy’s prognosis, they felt “devastation” and “hopelessness.”

“You just feel miserable knowing there’s nothing you can do to help or fix her,” he said.

Daisy, who was born with Down’s Syndrome, was characterized by Scott as a “wonderful” and “fantastic” little child.

“She’s distinctive, she’s amusing,” he remarked. She is the most self-assured youngster on the planet; she is truly wonderful.

“I know every parent will say that, but she brightens up the room.”

Scott and Mel have lately been given some hope for Daisy in the shape of a new treatment called the HybridHeart, which is now being developed.

The HybridHeart project, which is still in its early phases, intends to develop a “artificial heart” that will provide heart failure patients with a permanent cure.

Daisy’s family is now attempting to raise “as much money as possible” for the project in order to preserve her life.

“If we can increase awareness and get some funding together, we should be able to get this Hybrid Heart pushed out,” Scott added.

“We now feel like we have something.”

