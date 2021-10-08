It’s Possible That the First Beluga Whale Seen in Puget Sound in 80 Years Is ‘Far From Home.’

For the first time in over 80 years, boaters have spotted a beluga whale in the waters around Washington.

Since Sunday, the whale has been spotted at least six times in Puget Sound. The last beluga whale sighting in the area occurred in 1940.

The first sighting was on October 3 in Central Puget Sound, followed by a second report on October 4 in Point Defiance. According to the Orca Network, the fourth was in Elliott Bay, West Seattle the next day, and the fifth in Bremerton Shipyard.

The organization shared a video of Jason Rogers’ first observation and alerted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Center for Whale Research, and other specialists to the sightings. The animal is a beluga whale, according to these sources.

While the sighting has been greeted with awe on social media, the Orca Network has highlighted concerns about the beluga whale’s safety and the fact that it is not in its natural habitat.

“While exciting, there is much concern for this Beluga who is far from home, and because they are a social animal, they are alone and away from their pod,” the charity wrote on Facebook.

They also issued a Twitter call for anyone else who sees the whale to report it to them or the NOAA.

Part of the reason for the concern for this animal is that beluga whales, dubbed “the canaries of the sea” because of the variety of noises they produce, are highly sociable animals who are rarely seen alone, as this whale is.

Since Sunday, we’ve received many reports of a beluga whale in Puget Sound, and we’re working with NOAA Fisheries to analyze the situation and collect identification images. If you observe something, please contact 866-ORCANET or send an email to [email protected] or [email protected] More information is available on our Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/8hnhseNM6o Orca Network (@orcanetwork) is a user on Twitter. 5th of October, 2021 The Seattle Times writes that it is impossible to determine how and why the whale wandered away from its pod, which is believed to be in south-central Alaska’s Cook Inlet or the arctic and subarctic waters of the United States and Canada.

