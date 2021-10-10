It’s possible that old paper automobile tax discs are worth more than £1,000.

Despite the fact that paper tax discs were phased out in 2014, an old one could still be worth a few pounds.

The discs were first introduced in 1921 and quickly became standard in all automobile windscreens.

Motorists would place them on the inner front of their windscreens to show that they had paid vehicle tax, also known as vehicle excise duty.

According to the Mirror Online, the old DVLA’s discontinued paper car tax discs are now drawing the interest of avid collectors, often known as “velologists.”

According to LeaseCar.uk, some of the ones that have survived can sell for hundreds of pounds online.

The discs are selling for up to £1,250 on eBay.

The costly tax disc in question is pre-decimalisation and dates back to 1970.

These types of discs are regarded rare, and experts believe they will increase in value over time.

Those with typos and printing faults are regarded as more valuable as well.

Also, if your tax disc is from the Second World War, it may be worth more.

Tax discs with the words ‘War Service’ on them were issued to vehicles employed in the war effort, and they are now extremely rare.

Tax discs with their sleeve intact (the paper that surrounds the disc) are also more collectible, regardless of the year.

But don’t despair if you don’t have such a rare tax disc.

On eBay, even fairly common tax discs from as recently as 2009 can fetch up to £300.

“Many individuals find it exciting to visit buying and selling websites to look at the diversity of used car tax discs that are available today,” a LeaseCar.uk spokeswoman said.

“These small round pieces of paper are a significant part of our driving past, and it is particularly poignant that vehicle tax discs from as early as the 1920s are still available to buy on the 100th anniversary of their inception on our roads.”

With the 1888 Budget, a vehicle tax was enacted. The Roads Act of 1920 introduced a unique tax structure for automobiles.